27 Martyrs and wounded in a Zionist aggression on Sayyeda Zeinab area in Damascus

Seven Syrian civilians, including children and women, were martyred and 20 others were wounded as a result of a Zionist aggression that targeted a residential building in Sayyeda Zeinab area in Damascus countryside.

A Syrian military source said in a statement received by the Syrian News Agency that “at approximately 17:00 this evening, the Zionist enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in Sayyeda Zeinab area in the Damascus countryside.”

The statement added that the Zionist aggression led to the martyrdom of seven civilians, including children and women, the injury of 20 others, and material damage to private property.