Palestinian Detainees from Gaza Endure Severe Rights Violations Amid Medical Neglect in Israeli Prisons

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and Prisoners’ Club report that detainees from Gaza are facing escalating rights abuses and severe mistreatment within Israeli detention facilities. According to a recent joint statement, violations are especially pronounced during arrests and initial detention phases in camps, with detainees often subjected to harsh physical and psychological conditions.

Legal teams from the Authority and the Club managed to visit 30 detainees in Negev and Ofer prisons on November 6-7, uncovering widespread abuse. Among those detained are medical personnel arrested at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, either directly from hospital grounds or during transit through “safe passages.” Testimonies from detainees reveal the prevalence of scabies, especially in Negev prison, where hundreds suffer amid inadequate medical care and a severe lack of hygiene supplies.

Detainees describe appalling conditions: insufficient clothing, scarce mattresses and blankets, and overcrowding that promotes disease spread. With the onset of winter, detainees appeal for urgent support, requesting essential winter supplies and medical treatment.

Reports also highlighted the “Sde Teiman” camp, where former detainees recounted incidents of severe torture and alleged sexual assaults, underscoring the severe human rights abuses faced by Gaza detainees.