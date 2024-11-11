Israeli Bombing of Al-Nuseirat Camp in Gaza Leaves Several Dead and Injured

Early Monday, Israeli forces launched intense attacks on the al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, resulting in multiple casualties. Palestinian media reported that airstrikes targeted tents sheltering displaced residents in the al-Sawariha area west of the camp, killing three people and injuring several others.

The shelling continued as Israeli artillery targeted western areas of al-Nuseirat, causing the death of an elderly woman. Additionally, drones reportedly fired on residential homes surrounding the camp, adding to the destruction and injury toll.

Since the escalation on October 7, 2023, the Israeli campaign in Gaza has resulted in over 43,603 deaths and 102,929 injuries, with many victims—primarily women and children—still trapped under debris amidst ongoing violence.