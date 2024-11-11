Israeli Forces Injure 5, Arrest Multiple Palestinians in Latest West Bank Raids

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of raids across the West Bank, injuring five Palestinians and arresting several others. According to Wafa Agency, Israeli forces stormed Jalazone camp in Ramallah, firing live rounds that resulted in five injuries and led to the arrest of two young men.

Raids were also reported in Nablus, Shu’fat Camp in Jerusalem, and Azzun town in Qalqilya, where seven additional Palestinians were detained after soldiers entered and searched several homes.

Since the escalation of hostilities on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have detained over 11,600 Palestinians in the West Bank, marking a sharp increase in arrests amid ongoing conflict in the region.