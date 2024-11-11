US-UK Forces Escalate Airstrikes in Yemen, Targeting Saada and Amran Provinces

Early Monday morning, US and British aircraft launched renewed airstrikes on Yemen, with intense bombings reported in the provinces of Saada and Amran. Security sources confirmed that the Harf Sufyan district in Amran was struck with seven airstrikes, while two additional strikes targeted the Al-Rahbah area in the Safra district of Saada.

This follows a series of airstrikes over the weekend. On Sunday morning, US-British forces carried out four airstrikes on the Jarbane area in Sanhan district and one on the Al-Hafa area in Sana’a. Amran’s Harf Sufyan district was also targeted with two airstrikes. The previous evening, three airstrikes hit the Al-Nahdain and Al-Hafa neighborhoods in the Al-Sab’een district of Sana’a, accompanied by intense reconnaissance flights over the area.

This ongoing escalation in Yemen highlights an intensified air campaign by US-UK forces, with multiple districts facing repeated aerial assaults.