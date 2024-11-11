Yemeni Hypersonic Missile Targets Israeli Nahal Sorek Base in Escalating Regional Conflict

On Monday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a strategic strike on the Nahal Sorek military base, located southeast of Jaffa in occupied Palestine, using a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile. Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the strike caused fires near the site. He emphasized that this operation, part of the fifth escalation phase, was carried out in support of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance against Zionist actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Sare’e added that Yemen would continue military operations until the blockade on Gaza and attacks on Lebanon cease.

Reports from Israeli media revealed additional fires in the “Shemesh” area in the West Bank following an explosion believed to be linked to a missile from Yemen. Conflicting reports and limited information from Israeli authorities fueled further confusion. Initial statements from the Israeli military suggested that alarms sounded across central and southern areas of the West Bank, including settlements in Kiryat Gat, as the missile approached from the east. Later, Israeli sources claimed the missile was intercepted before reaching its target, although smoke and fire were observed near Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem.

This escalation follows a series of airstrikes by the U.S.-British coalition on Sana’a and other regions in Yemen over the past three days, aimed at supporting Israeli forces. Since October 2023, when conflict intensified in Gaza, Yemeni forces have carried out multiple operations targeting Israeli territories and ships heading toward occupied ports, aligning their efforts with those of Palestinian resistance forces.

The conflict has led to tragic losses, with at least 43,603 Palestinians reported dead in Gaza, and thousands more presumed trapped or dead beneath rubble. Lebanon, facing Israeli strikes since October, has witnessed numerous retaliatory attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli positions within occupied Palestinian areas.