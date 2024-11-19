Israeli Aggression on Lebanon Persists for 57th Day, Leaving Dozens Dead and Injured

The Israeli onslaught on Lebanon continues unabated into its 57th day, with relentless airstrikes and artillery shelling resulting in significant casualties and destruction across the country.

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli warplanes targeted the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Sunday’s strikes on villages in the Tyre district claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 48 others.

One of the deadliest attacks occurred in the Ras al-Nabaa area, where four people, including a woman, lost their lives, and 14 others were injured, two of them children. Another strike on Mar Elias resulted in two fatalities and 22 injuries.

The official Lebanese News Agency reported that an airstrike on Mar Elias Street in Beirut targeted the Madi Technology Company, sparking a massive fire that engulfed the building.

Further attacks on Sunday evening included artillery shelling in the Hosh Tyre area, critically injuring one Lebanese citizen. Airstrikes also targeted Toul in Nabatieh, while shells struck the outskirts of Burj al-Muluk, Dar al-Hasad, and the Marjeyoun plain.

Monday saw additional Israeli airstrikes on al-Marwaniyah, al-Zarariyeh, Kawthariyeh al-Sayyad, and Houmin al-Tahta, along with raids on al-Shahabiyeh, Tyre, Khiam, and Dibbin in southern Lebanon.

The escalating aggression has left Lebanon grappling with widespread devastation and a mounting death toll, intensifying humanitarian concerns across the affected regions.