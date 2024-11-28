Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 44,300 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Thursday evening that the death toll from Israeli military operations has reached 44,330, with 104,933 wounded since the start of the assault on October 7, 2023.

In the past 24 hours alone, the Israeli forces committed three massacres, resulting in 48 deaths and 53 injuries. Emergency and civil defense teams continue to face immense challenges, as numerous victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded in inaccessible areas.

The Ministry’s daily report highlights the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where relentless attacks have devastated families and communities. The scale of casualties underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the ongoing atrocities.