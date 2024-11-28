Over 960 Mosques Destroyed Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression in Gaza

The Israeli military has escalated its bombardment of Gaza, targeting key infrastructure and causing unprecedented destruction. In the past hours, airstrikes hit the central Al-Qassam Mosque in Nuseirat Camp, marking the latest attack on religious sites.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have completely destroyed 815 mosques and severely damaged an additional 151, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza. These figures highlight the ongoing devastation inflicted on Gaza’s religious and cultural heritage.

The broader toll of the aggression has been catastrophic. Israeli bombardments have resulted in over 149,000 casualties, with most victims being women and children. More than 10,000 people remain missing under the rubble, and a staggering famine has claimed the lives of dozens of children and the elderly.

This sustained assault has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history, leaving Gaza in ruins and its population struggling for survival under relentless attacks.