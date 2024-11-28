The Supreme Committee Calls for Mass March in Solidarity with Gaza

The Supreme Committee for Supporting Al-Aqsa, chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, held its weekly meeting on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to aid the besieged Gaza Strip and its people.

Attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed al-Madani and other officials, the meeting emphasized bolstering mobilization efforts, expanding media awareness campaigns, and strengthening economic boycotts to support Gaza’s resistance against Israeli aggression.

The committee lauded the resilience of Lebanon and Hezbollah, highlighting their steadfastness during the recent ceasefire with Israel. It praised Lebanon’s unwavering support for Gaza, even amid the destruction in southern Lebanon, and expressed confidence in the eventual defeat of the Zionist entity.

The committee condemned the inaction of Arab regimes in the face of Israeli massacres and welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to pursue accountability for Zionist war crimes. It also criticized statements from certain foreign ministers, accusing them of bias against Palestinians.

In solidarity with Gaza and in celebration of Yemen’s 57th Independence Day, the committee announced a massive march to be held in al-Sabeen Square in Sana’a, along with simultaneous marches across other provinces. Under the banner “With Gaza until Victory, and Occupation Until Vanishing,” the event aims to demonstrate Yemen’s steadfast commitment to Palestinian liberation.

The committee called on all Yemenis to participate, underscoring their unity with Gaza and their dedication to resisting foreign aggression. Committee for Supporting al-Aqsa convened on Wednesday its weekly meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi.

The meeting focused on a range of issues related to the committee’s ongoing efforts to support the besieged Gaza Strip and its steadfast people.

During the meeting, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Administration and Local and Rural Development Mohammed al-Madani, the committee discussed continued mobilization efforts, media awareness campaigns, and economic boycotts aimed at supporting Gaza’s resistance against Israeli aggression.

The committee also addressed the recent ceasefire in Lebanon, offering praise for the Lebanese people’s resilience and their Islamic resistance forces, particularly Hezbollah, for their steadfastness in confronting American-Israeli aggression.

It acknowledged Lebanon’s unwavering support for Gaza since the start of the Al-Aqsa battle, highlighting the courage of the Lebanese people who, despite the destruction in southern Lebanon, returned to their homes after the ceasefire was declared.

The committee expressed firm confidence in God’s support for the resistance and reiterated the inevitability of the defeat of the Zionist entity. It stressed that the axis of resistance, including Lebanon, would continue to support Gaza’s struggle for freedom and independence.

Additionally, the committee condemned the silence of Arab regimes regarding the Israeli massacres in Gaza and applauded the recent decision by the International Criminal Court to hold Zionist war criminals accountable. It also criticized a misleading statement from the foreign ministers of seven countries, accusing them of bias toward the Israeli enemy and neglecting the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The committee expressed solidarity with the Yemeni people on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of Independence Day on November 30, emphasizing the importance of celebrating this national occasion in light of Yemen’s current challenges, including the ongoing foreign aggression and occupation of parts of its territory.

Finally, the committee announced plans for a massive popular march in al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sana’a, as well as simultaneous marches in other provinces and districts, to show support for Gaza under the slogan “With Gaza until victory and Occupation until is vanishing.”

The committee urged all free Yemenis to participate in these marches, reaffirming their commitment to Palestine’s liberation and the defeat of occupiers.