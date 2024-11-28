US-British Aggression Launches Two Airstrikes on Bajil District in Hodeidah
The Bajil District in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate was targeted by two airstrikes carried out by US-British forces earlier today, local security sources reported.
The attacks mark the latest escalation in the ongoing aggression against the region, with no immediate details provided on casualties or material damage.
This incident underscores the continued intensity of military operations in Yemen, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.