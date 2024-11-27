Ansarullah Hails Lebanese Resilience and Hezbollah’s Victory Against Zionist Aggression

The Ansarullah Political Bureau has praised the steadfastness of the Lebanese people and the Islamic Resistance following the announcement of a ceasefire with Israel and the return of thousands of displaced citizens to their homes.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the bureau commended Hezbollah’s leadership, fighters, and supportive populace for their remarkable sacrifices and unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“Hezbollah has showcased extraordinary resilience, earning this victory through steadfastness, immense sacrifices, and the pure bloodshed along the path to Jerusalem,” the statement read.

The bureau also highlighted Hezbollah’s unity with the Palestinian resistance since the outset of the Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa, which it described as a pivotal moment in shifting the dynamics of the conflict with the Zionist regime.

Ansarullah lauded the Lebanese people’s steadfast support for their resistance, emphasizing that unity and resolve on the ground are crucial in confronting aggression. It called the ceasefire a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring strength of national unity in the face of adversity.