Ansarullah Spokesperson Lauds Hezbollah’s Resilience and Lebanon’s Defiance Against Israeli Aggression

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the official spokesperson for Ansarullah, has commended Hezbollah and the Lebanese people for their steadfastness in confronting Israeli aggression. His remarks come in the wake of a ceasefire agreement that ended over a year of intense conflict between Israel and Lebanon.

Abdulsalam highlighted the unity between Lebanon’s people, army, and resistance, attributing the nation’s ability to repel Israeli aggression and thwart its objectives to this cohesion. “Thanks to this steadfastness, Lebanon has achieved a new victory that safeguards its security, sovereignty, and independence,” he stated on Wednesday.

The spokesperson praised Hezbollah’s resilience, emphasizing that its sacrifices have only strengthened the resistance’s resolve. He acknowledged the group’s advanced and impactful operations, which compelled Israel and its American ally to seek a ceasefire.

Abdulsalam also paid tribute to the fallen leaders of Hezbollah, particularly the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing his assassination as a profound loss. He noted, however, that the resistance rebounded with even greater determination, showcasing its ability to endure and wage prolonged battles that Israel, described as “fragile as a spider’s web,” cannot withstand.

Hezbollah’s ongoing support for Palestine and Gaza was also acknowledged, with Abdulsalam contrasting the group’s steadfast commitment against what he termed as the “shameful inaction” of much of the Arab and Islamic world.

“The struggle with the Zionist entity is inevitable, and the rounds of conflict are steps toward its eventual demise,” Abdulsalam asserted.

The ceasefire, which began at 4 a.m. local time, brings a tentative halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and cities, marking a critical juncture in the prolonged confrontation.