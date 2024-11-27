U.S. Launches Airstrikes in Syria Amid Rising Tensions

The United States carried out new airstrikes in Syria on Wednesday, targeting what it claimed to be a weapons storage facility associated with Iran-linked factions, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM described the attack as a direct response to recent strikes on U.S. forces stationed in Syria. The statement quoted CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla, emphasizing that the U.S. would not tolerate any threats to its interests in the region.

The strikes follow a high-profile regional tour by General Kurilla, which included stops in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan. During these meetings, he engaged with regional leaders and officials to discuss security cooperation and strategies to counter threats, particularly amid heightened tensions over attacks involving Israel.

Kurilla’s tour also included discussions with the Chief of Staff of Yemeni factions aligned with the Saudi-led coalition, further underscoring the U.S.’s efforts to bolster alliances and coordinate responses to escalating regional challenges.

The airstrikes mark an escalation in U.S. military activity in Syria, drawing sharp criticism from Syrian officials and raising concerns about further destabilization in the already volatile region.