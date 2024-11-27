Ceasefire in Lebanon Takes Effect After 66 Days of Devastating Aggression

After 66 days of relentless Israeli aggression, a ceasefire agreement has been implemented in Lebanon, prompting displaced citizens to cautiously return to their homes in the south. Al-Manar Channel reported that large numbers of Lebanese civilians have begun the journey back, while the Lebanese Army Command confirmed its efforts to ensure their safe return under the government’s mandate and in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Army Command issued a statement urging residents to delay their return to areas previously under Israeli control, warning of unexploded ordnance and emphasizing adherence to military directives to ensure safety.

In the hours leading up to the ceasefire, Israeli forces launched a series of heavy airstrikes targeting Beirut, the southern suburbs, and villages in the south and Bekaa. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the aggression has risen to 3,823, with 15,859 wounded, marking a devastating toll on civilians.

In response to the raids, the Lebanese resistance conducted multiple operations targeting Israeli military sites and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

The ceasefire, announced on Tuesday night, follows calls from Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati for Israel to fully adhere to the agreement. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron released a joint statement confirming the implementation of the ceasefire and calling for de-escalation in the region.

The cessation of hostilities marks a critical moment for Lebanon, as citizens begin the long process of recovery and rebuilding amidst a precarious humanitarian and security situation.