Gaza Death Toll Climbs to Over 44,280 as Israeli Aggression Continues

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached a staggering 44,282 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since the onset of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, according to medical sources.

As of Wednesday, the number of injured has soared to 104,880, with thousands of victims still trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. Rescue efforts remain hampered by relentless bombardments and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces have reportedly committed three massacres, claiming the lives of 33 Palestinians and injuring 134 others.

Local medical officials have described the situation as catastrophic, with hospitals overwhelmed and resources critically depleted. Despite international calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian relief, the aggression shows no sign of abating, with civilian casualties continuing to mount.