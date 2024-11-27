Iran Welcomes Ceasefire in Lebanon, Condemns Ongoing Aggression

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has welcomed the cessation of Israeli aggression in Lebanon, reaffirming Tehran’s steadfast support for the Lebanese government, people, and resistance.

In a statement reported by the Iranian News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s firm stance on the urgent need to halt the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon. He condemned the “Zionist regime’s warmongering and atrocities,” carried out with the backing of the United States and some European countries, which have led to catastrophic human and material losses.

“The result has been the martyrdom of 60,000 innocent people, injuries to 120,000, the displacement of more than 3.5 million Palestinians and Lebanese, and the widespread destruction of critical infrastructure,” Baqaei stated.

Highlighting the global legal actions against Israeli leadership, Baqaei cited interim orders by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding an end to genocide and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli officials accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“The world’s public opinion demands justice and the prosecution of war criminals from the occupying regime,” Baqaei said, urging the international community to take effective measures to protect peace in West Asia and pressure Israel to cease its aggression.

The statement underscores Iran’s call for accountability and an end to the violence that has devastated Gaza and Lebanon.