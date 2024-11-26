Israeli Airstrike on Syria’s al-Qusayr Injures Two Civilians

Two Syrian civilians were injured Monday evening in an Israeli airstrike targeting the al-Qusayr area in the southwestern countryside of Homs province, near the Syrian-Lebanese border

A military source reported that the attack occurred around 9:00 p.m., with Israeli warplanes launching missiles from Lebanese airspace. The strikes targeted crossing points previously attacked by Israel in the same region.

The aggression caused material damage in addition to the injuries sustained by the civilians, the source confirmed. This latest escalation adds to the ongoing tensions in the region, as Israel continues to conduct strikes within Syrian territory under the pretext of targeting strategic or military installations.