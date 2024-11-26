Death Toll in Gaza Soars Amid Continued Israeli Aggression on Day 417

The Israeli military campaign against Gaza has persisted for the 417th consecutive day, bringing devastation and mounting casualties as airstrikes and artillery shelling target densely populated areas. Tuesday’s attacks alone claimed the lives of 11 Palestinians and injured many others, compounding the region’s catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Local reports indicate that six people, including women and children, were killed in a shelling that struck the Al-Jadba family home near Al-Rahma Mosque in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood. In the nearby Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, several residents were killed or injured in airstrikes, with victims rushed to the Baptist Hospital.

Meanwhile, two more civilians lost their lives in an artillery strike on Kashko Street in the Al-Abrar area east of Al-Zeitoun, and three others were killed in an airstrike targeting a gathering of civilians in the Al-Shati refugee camp.

Severe weather has further exacerbated the suffering. Heavy rains and cold conditions have flooded tents housing displaced residents across northern, central, and southern Gaza, while seawater swept through makeshift shelters on the shores of Mawasi Khan Yunis.

The Danish Refugee Council has warned of the dangers posed by remnants of Israeli munitions scattered across the Strip. These unexploded ordinances threaten residents searching for essential supplies amid the rubble, with children particularly at risk. According to the council, only 19% of those injured by explosive remnants receive immediate medical care.

Since the Israeli campaign began on October 7, 2023, with U.S. support, over 149,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured, including thousands of children and women. More than 10,000 remain missing, and famine and freezing temperatures have claimed additional lives. Gaza now faces one of the world’s most severe humanitarian disasters.