Israeli Airstrikes Kill Six, Injure Several in Southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday targeted multiple towns in southern Lebanon, killing six people and injuring several others

In the town of Jebchit in Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes destroyed a house in the al-Saha neighborhood, resulting in the deaths of three civilians, including two women and a man, and leaving several others injured.

In Yahmar, a drone strike claimed the life of one person, while subsequent air raids destroyed a house at the town’s entrance and a commercial center in its center.

The town of Kafr Reman also came under heavy bombardment, with airstrikes hitting the al-Sayyar neighborhood, injuring three people, and targeting an open area in Dohat Kafr Reman.

In Aba, another town in Nabatieh, airstrikes destroyed two houses in the al-Baidar neighborhood, killing two people, injuring nine others, and causing significant damage to nearby homes.

Additional strikes were reported in Deir al-Zahrani and Khirbet Silm, the latter in the Bint Jbeil district, with casualties reported.

These attacks come amid heightened tensions and ongoing Israeli military operations across the region, further escalating the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.