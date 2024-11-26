Far-Right Israeli Minister Advocates Occupying Gaza and Forcing Population Reduction

Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich sparked outrage on Monday by proposing the occupation of Gaza and a drastic reduction of its population during a speech at a Yesha Council settler group conference.

Smotrich, known for his history of inflammatory remarks against Palestinians, called for “voluntary emigration” to halve Gaza’s population within two years. He suggested leveraging ties with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to implement the plan.

“Occupying Gaza is not a dirty word,” Smotrich stated, adding that once the “success” of such measures is demonstrated in Gaza, they could be extended to the occupied West Bank.

Last month, Smotrich advocated for the full annexation of the West Bank and Gaza, rejecting the notion of a Palestinian state.

Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, has resulted in the deaths of at least 44,235 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injured 104,638 others. Despite nearly 14 months of military operations, Israel has failed to meet its stated objectives of retrieving captives and eliminating Hamas.

The remarks have drawn criticism for promoting policies seen as violating international law, further highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis and alleged war crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.