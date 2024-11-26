Hezbollah Claims 21 Successful Operations Against Israeli Targets in 24 Hours

Hezbollah’s military wing, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, announced on Monday a series of 21 operations against Israeli military targets over the past 24 hours, highlighting its active engagement in the ongoing conflict.

In statements, Hezbollah emphasized that the operations were conducted in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and as a defense against Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon. The reported attacks included a mix of rocket barrages, guided missiles, and attack drones targeting Israeli military positions, bases, and vehicles.

Key operations included:

1. Shraga Base: Hezbollah launched rockets at the Golani Brigade’s administrative headquarters near Akka at 8:45 AM.

2. Tank Destruction: A Merkava tank was destroyed near Shamaa at 3:20 PM, reportedly killing and injuring its crew.

3. Occupied Golan Heights: For the first time, the Foran Camp and Rawia Base in the Golan were targeted with rockets, striking deployment areas and an ammunition depot.

4. FPV Drone Strikes: Precision drone attacks were carried out on gathering points of Israeli forces, artillery batteries, and vehicles in towns including Yarine, Kabri, and Deir Mimas.

5. Nahariyya Settlement: A rocket barrage targeted this settlement at 10:15 AM.

Hezbollah stated it also repelled Israeli advances into southern Lebanese towns, inflicting heavy losses on withdrawing forces in Al-Bayyada and surrounding areas.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Palestinian resistance and defending Lebanese sovereignty as clashes along the Israel-Lebanon border escalate.