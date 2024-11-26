Israeli Airstrikes Kill Two, Injure Nine in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Clashes

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday targeted the village of Ebba in the Nabatieh region of southern Lebanon, killing two Lebanese citizens and injuring nine others, local sources reported.

The attacks were part of a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling across the region. Early in the day, Israeli warplanes struck the villages of Qlaileh, Majdel Zoun, Bazouriyeh, and areas near Burj el-Shemali and Al-Hawash. Additional strikes hit Shama, Tayr Harfa, and Khiam, while artillery bombardments targeted Hamoul and the outskirts of Rashaya al-Fakhar.

Clashes intensified in Khiam around 11 a.m., with renewed fighting following the strikes. Israeli military vehicles were observed withdrawing from Tayr Harfa to Alma Al-Shaab, as artillery targeted forested areas in Hamoul and Naqoura.

The situation in southern Lebanon remains volatile, with escalating hostilities contributing to rising casualties and widespread destruction.