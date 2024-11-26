Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Military Sites in Coordinated Attacks

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced on Tuesday that it had launched multiple attacks on Israeli military positions amid ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

In a statement, the group claimed responsibility for shelling a position of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Palestinian-Egyptian border south of Rafah using mortar shells. Additionally, they reported targeting Israeli artillery positions at the “Fajjah” military site with 107-type rockets.

The Al-Quds Brigades emphasized that these operations were carried out in coordination with other Palestinian resistance factions as part of their continued response to Israeli aggression on Gaza, which has persisted since October 7, 2023.

These coordinated strikes underscore the escalating confrontation between resistance groups and Israeli forces in the region.