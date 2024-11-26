Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza’s Jabalia Leave Dozens Dead and Injured

Israeli warplanes targeted a residential house in Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians

The strike hit a home belonging to the Shahada family near al-Nazla School, leaving significant casualties. Medical teams on the ground reported severe destruction and difficulty in rescuing those trapped under the rubble.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces continued artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip, striking areas in the north, center, and south of the enclave.

Since the escalation began on October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have claimed the lives of 44,249 civilians, predominantly women and children, and injured 104,746 others. The humanitarian situation in the Strip remains catastrophic amid ongoing violence.