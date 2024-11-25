Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians in West Bank Raids
The raids targeted several towns and camps, including Tuqu in Bethlehem, Rummana in Jenin, Qarawat Bani Zeid in Ramallah, Beit Duqqu and Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, Sa’ir and al-Arroub refugee camp in Hebron, and Aqbat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho. Fifteen individuals were detained during these operations.
Additionally, a Palestinian was arrested in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, where Israeli forces have maintained a presence since Saturday evening, reportedly deploying new military reinforcements.
These arrests come amid heightened tensions and an intensified military campaign across the occupied territories.