Widespread Destruction and Displacement in Lebanon Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli warplanes have intensified their attacks across southern Lebanon, targeting multiple towns and regions, resulting in significant destruction and displacement. According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), airstrikes hit Yahmar al-Shaqif, Jabal al-Ahmar, Arnoun, Kfar Tebnit, and Harj Ali al-Taher, among other areas. Residential neighborhoods near Qalaat al-Shaqif and along the Litani and Khardali rivers also came under heavy bombardment.

In Yahmar al-Shaqif alone, 15 homes were completely destroyed. The city of Khiyam witnessed massive shelling, which left numerous residential buildings in ruins. Strikes were also reported in Ansariyah, Ain Qana, and the al-Bayadh neighborhood of Nabatieh.

Simultaneously, fierce clashes continued in the Maroun al-Ras and Ainata-Bint Jbeil triangle, where Lebanese resistance forces targeted Israeli military positions near Shama and al-Bayada.

The ongoing Israeli aggression has caused widespread displacement, forcing many residents to flee their homes amidst escalating violence and mounting destruction.