Houthi Leader Celebrates Hezbollah’s Victory Over Israel, Vows Continued Yemeni Resistance

Revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi has commended Hezbollah’s triumph over Israel and reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast support for Palestine and Lebanon through sustained resistance operations.

In a speech addressing recent developments in Gaza, Lebanon, and the region, al-Houthi celebrated Hezbollah’s resilience, declaring, “The era of defeats is over, and the era of victories has begun,” quoting the late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He described Hezbollah’s success in resisting Israeli aggression as a divine victory achieved through unwavering faith and sacrifice.

He emphasized that the aggression faced by Lebanon and Hezbollah had significant U.S. backing, but the resistance demonstrated unity and strength that defied Israel’s ambitions.

Al-Houthi also called on Yemenis to participate in a mass march, underscoring the importance of continued resistance and solidarity with Palestinians. “We will not allow Gaza to stand alone,” he asserted, adding that Yemen’s missile and drone strikes on Israeli military targets, including Ashkelon and the Negev’s Nevatim Air Base, would persist and intensify.

Highlighting Yemen’s efforts, al-Houthi noted complete control over Red Sea and Arabian Sea routes to block Israeli maritime activity, causing economic strain on Israel. He praised the Yemeni front’s ability to disrupt Israeli navigation and withstand U.S. and British aggression, including hundreds of airstrikes.

He called out American pressure to halt Yemeni operations, particularly at sea, stating that such attempts have failed to weaken Yemen’s resolve. “The departure of U.S. aircraft carriers from the Red Sea and Arabian Sea marks a historic shift,” he said, describing it as the first instance where American naval power has been neutralized.

The Houthi leader urged unified action across the Arab and Islamic world to support Gaza and confront Israeli aggression, emphasizing that Lebanon’s victory is a testament to the possibility of defeating Israel. He called for escalated efforts from resistance fronts in Iraq and Yemen, stressing their strategic importance.

Concluding, al-Houthi condemned the silence of Arab regimes and called for immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where famine and displacement have reached catastrophic levels. “Neglecting Gaza’s plight only emboldens the Israeli enemy,” he warned, urging a united and practical response.