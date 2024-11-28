Devastating Israeli Bombing Campaign in Gaza Claims Dozens of Lives, Leaves Many Injured

The Israeli military’s relentless assault on the Gaza Strip continued Thursday, killing dozens and leaving scores injured as airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted various residential areas and camps.

In Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, four Palestinians were killed, and others injured when an airstrike hit a bicycle near a displacement camp in Abasan. Heavy artillery fire was also reported in the northern parts of Rafah, escalating destruction across southern Gaza.

A massacre in the central Nuseirat refugee camp claimed the lives of nine members of the Salem family, with many others injured. Witnesses described ongoing airstrikes that have left the skies above Nuseirat filled with Israeli warplanes, targeting homes, infrastructure, and places of worship, including the Jerusalem Mosque.

Israeli strikes destroyed multiple floors of the Future Tower residential building and severely damaged homes belonging to the Talalqa, Hamada, and Ashour families in the vicinity of Moaz Bin Jabal Mosque.

In Jabalia, northern Gaza, bombings targeted residential buildings near Al-Halabi roundabout, causing more deaths and injuries. Israeli naval forces intensified their assault, bombarding Gaza’s coastline.

Since October 7, 2023, the ongoing Israeli campaign has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, with women and children among the most affected. The bombardment has devastated the region, creating one of the most severe humanitarian crises in modern history.