Israeli Forces Bar Lebanese Civilians From Returning to Homes in 10 Southern Villages

On Thursday morning, Israeli forces issued a directive preventing Lebanese residents from returning to their homes in 10 southern villages, despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah that took effect the previous day.

In a statement on the X platform, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned:

“Urgent notice to the residents of Lebanon: Until further notice, you are prohibited from moving south toward the line encompassing the following villages and their surroundings: Shebaa, Al-Habbarieh, Marjeyoun, Arnoun, Yahmor, Al-Qantara, Shaqra, Barashit, Yater, and Al-Mansouri. Movement within these villages is also forbidden.”

He further stated that residents attempting to return to their homes in the restricted areas south of this line would be placing themselves in danger.

This development comes after a ceasefire, effective at 4 a.m. Wednesday Beirut time, ended weeks of intensified hostilities. The conflict, which began on October 8, 2023, escalated into a full-scale war over the past two months, causing widespread destruction and displacement across southern Lebanon.

The prohibition has added to the challenges faced by displaced Lebanese civilians, many of whom remain in limbo, unable to return to their communities. The ongoing restrictions underscore the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the tense conditions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.