Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Secures Victory, Pledges to Prevent Israeli Aggression Against Lebanon

In a public address delivered on Friday, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared a significant victory over Israeli forces, just two days after the ceasefire ended a two-month conflict in Lebanon. He emphasized Hezbollah’s success in thwarting Israel’s plans to undermine Lebanon’s resistance and sovereignty.

Sheikh Qassem described the outcome as surpassing Hezbollah’s victory in 2006, crediting the steadfastness of the resistance despite heavy sacrifices and international support for Israel. “We did not seek war but were prepared for it if imposed upon us,” he stated, highlighting Hezbollah’s readiness and resilience throughout the conflict.

The ceasefire, Sheikh Qassem noted, ended Israel’s ambitions of dismantling Hezbollah, restoring normalcy for northern Israeli settlers, and reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. He underscored how the conflict exposed Israel’s vulnerabilities, with displaced settlers increasing from 70,000 to hundreds of thousands during the war.

Key points from his address included:

– Strategic Defense: Sheikh Qassem praised the resistance fighters’ valor and coordination under the leadership of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, which pushed Israeli forces into a defensive position.

– Unified Lebanese Front: He dismissed assumptions of internal discord within Lebanon, commending the solidarity among the country’s sects and factions.

– Coordination with the Lebanese Army: Sheikh Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah would work closely with the Lebanese Army to maintain sovereignty and implement procedural aspects of UN Resolution 1701.

– International and Domestic Support: Gratitude was extended to Iran, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and others who supported Lebanon’s resistance.

Sheikh Qassem concluded with a call for national rebuilding efforts, pledging to restore affected areas, secure dignified shelter for displaced families, and work collaboratively with political forces to strengthen Lebanon’s unity. He also emphasized the importance of timely presidential elections and reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to defending the nation against future aggression.