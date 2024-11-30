Al-Wahbi Brigades’ Commander Urges Armed Resistance Against Foreign Occupiers

Major General Bakil bin Saleh Al-Wahbi, commander of the Al-Wahbi Brigades, has called on the people of Yemen’s southern provinces to unite in armed resistance against what he described as “new occupiers” exploiting the region’s resources and deepening the suffering of its citizens.

In a bold statement, Al-Wahbi accused foreign powers, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, of plundering southern Yemen’s wealth and driving the nation into economic turmoil, citing the collapse of the currency and deteriorating living conditions as direct consequences of their actions.

He urged the public to mark the 57th anniversary of Independence Day on November 30 as a rallying point for resistance, emphasizing its symbolic importance in confronting modern-day oppression in the “occupied southern provinces.”

Al-Wahbi also called for unity among Yemenis to counter what he termed the “global occupiers,” specifically naming the United States, Britain, France, and Israel, along with their regional allies. He emphasized the need for collective action, declaring, “The time has come to end the suffering of our people and reclaim our sovereignty.”

The commander’s appeal underscores the growing tensions in Yemen’s southern regions, where foreign influence and internal strife have compounded the challenges facing the local population.