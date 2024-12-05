Sayyed Abdul-Malik: U.S. Warships Evade Yemeni Forces by Hiding Behind Chinese Vessels

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s revolution movement, revealed that American warships have resorted to maneuvering near Chinese vessels to avoid being targeted by Yemeni Armed Forces during ongoing large-scale maritime operations.

In a speech on Thursday, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that Chinese media had documented this tactic, with U.S. battleships seeking cover behind Chinese ships to evade Yemeni strikes. He noted that the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully targeted 211 ships so far in their operations.

He also detailed recent military actions, including extensive maritime attacks on U.S. warships and significant operations targeting Israeli-occupied areas such as Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and Asqalan. Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that Yemen and Iraq are at the forefront of efforts supporting Gaza amid widespread Arab and Islamic inaction, conducting joint operations against Israeli assets.

Addressing broader regional dynamics, Sayyed al-Houthi accused the U.S. and Israeli forces of attempting to distract from the Palestinian cause by fueling internal conflicts in Syria and other regions. He described the “Israeli-American alliance” as the greatest threat to the Islamic world, urging unity and awareness to counter these efforts.

The Yemeni leader also commended Hezbollah for its sacrifices for the Palestinian cause, stating that no other group has matched its dedication and resilience. Additionally, he criticized certain Arab regimes for indirectly aiding the Israeli occupation, contrasting them with Latin American countries that have shown more robust solidarity with Palestine.

Sayyed al-Houthi concluded by condemning U.S. and Israeli hostility toward Islam, stressing that their aggression extends beyond Palestine to target Muslim communities worldwide.