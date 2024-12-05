Syrian Army Redeploys Outside Hama to Protect Civilians Amid Intensified Militant Attacks

The Syrian Army has repositioned its forces outside Hama city in central Syria following intense clashes with militant groups that have penetrated the city’s neighborhoods. The move aims to safeguard civilian lives and prevent urban warfare within the city.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the General Command of the Syrian Army detailed the recent battles, describing them as fierce and involving large-scale attacks by terrorist organizations from multiple directions. The militants reportedly deployed significant manpower, military equipment, and specialized “immersion groups” in their assaults.

Despite inflicting heavy casualties on the attackers, the army confirmed that the militants managed to breach several axes and enter parts of the city. The clashes resulted in numerous casualties among both the Syrian forces and the militants.

The Syrian-Russian joint air force, alongside artillery and missile units, has been conducting targeted strikes on militant convoys, gatherings, and movement routes in and around Hama. These operations have killed and injured dozens of militants and destroyed their equipment and vehicles, delivering significant blows to their capabilities.

The General Command reiterated its commitment to countering terrorist threats and protecting civilians, emphasizing that recent maneuvers are part of a broader strategy to contain the threat while minimizing harm to Hama’s residents.