Sana’a University Holds Parade of 2,500 Graduates in Support of Palestinian Resistance

Sana’a University hosted a public parade on Wednesday featuring 2,500 graduates from the “Al-Aqsa Flood” courses, showcasing solidarity with the Palestinian resistance and condemning Israeli-American aggression.

The procession began at the Education College square, passed through the Languages College, and concluded at the university’s main square, where participants chanted slogans denouncing the massacres in Gaza and expressing their readiness to support the resistance. Graduates pledged to join the “Battle of the Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad,” declaring their determination to confront global oppression and tyranny.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, praised the event as a demonstration of unwavering support for Palestine. He emphasized the critical role of universities in fostering awareness and responsibility, commending students for their commitment to the issues of the Ummah despite ongoing aggression that has targeted academic institutions across Yemen.

Al-Houthi called for collective action, urging individuals to shoulder their responsibility in defending faith and justice, stating, “Those who do not act are the real losers.” He criticized Arab regimes and armies for their inaction, questioning their failure to defend Gaza and Palestine despite the vast resources allocated to them.

He highlighted the bravery of resistance fighters in Palestine, emphasizing that neither military force nor threats could deter them. Al-Houthi also underscored the importance of education and diverse contributions, asserting that today’s graduates would serve as “multiple armies” dedicated to nation-building and confronting adversaries on various fronts.

The parade served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and a call to action for broader support for the Palestinian cause amid ongoing regional and global challenges.