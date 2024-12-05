Al-Quds Brigades Launch New Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, carried out targeted attacks on Israeli occupation forces and vehicles in the Gaza Strip on Thursday as part of their ongoing resistance.

In a statement, the group announced it had bombed gatherings of Israeli soldiers near the Jabalia Services Club in northern Gaza using 60mm mortar shells.

Additionally, the brigades confirmed the destruction of two Israeli military vehicles in Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, through pre-planted, high-explosive barrel bombs.

These operations mark another day of resistance as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, which has continued for 426 days in defense of the Palestinian people and in retaliation for Israeli actions since October 7, 2023.