Disability Rates in Yemen Surge to 4.5 Million Amid Saudi-Led Aggression

A press conference was held in Sana’a on Tuesday by the Disability Care and Rehabilitation Fund and the Union of Disability Associations under the theme “Together to Enhance the Rights and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.” The event marked the National, Arab, and International Day for Persons with Disabilities, shedding light on the growing challenges faced by this vulnerable group in Yemen.

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Samir Baja’alah, revealed that the number of people with disabilities in Yemen has reached nearly 4.5 million, accounting for 15% of the population. He attributed this alarming rise to the Saudi-led aggression and blockade over the past decade, which has severely impacted civilians, particularly those with disabilities.

Baja’alah outlined the government’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of persons with disabilities, including initiatives to ensure equitable access to aid, services, and international grants. He announced plans for a resource mobilization project aimed at enhancing disability services across Yemen’s provinces.

Abdullah Banyan, President of the National Union of Yemeni Disabled Associations, emphasized the importance of economic empowerment, improved services, and ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities to employment and social inclusion.

Hasan Ismail, Director of the Noor Center for the Blind, praised the role of the Disabled Care and Rehabilitation Fund in providing essential programs and support. Mujib Qahtan, Media Coordinator for the Disability Fund, highlighted the government’s efforts to convert event funds into economic empowerment initiatives, benefiting 500 individuals with disabilities.

The conference concluded with a message of solidarity for the people of Gaza and Lebanon, denouncing the ongoing violence and humanitarian crises caused by the Israeli occupation. Participants called on the international community to take a stand against these atrocities.