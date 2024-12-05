Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital Oxygen Stations Halt Amid Drone Attacks, Patients at Severe Risk

Palestinian medical sources reported on Wednesday that oxygen stations at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza have completely ceased functioning, placing the lives of critically ill patients in grave danger.

Maintenance crews are unable to address the faults due to continuous strikes by Israeli drones in the hospital’s vicinity, according to a press statement.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, highlighted the relentless targeting of the facility, revealing that it had been bombed five times in a single day. He described the attacks as “horrific and merciless,” with shrapnel-filled drone bombs injuring anyone in proximity.

“The situation is extremely dangerous,” Abu Safiya stated. “Three medical staff members were injured in the latest attacks, one of whom is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.” He condemned the systematic targeting of medical teams, calling it a “barbaric assault.”

In addition to the attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital, nearby Kamal Adwan Square was also hit by drone strikes, resulting in further injuries to medical personnel.

The health crisis in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, with hospitals being bombed, medical staff and ambulances targeted, and critical shortages of supplies due to the ongoing siege and blockade. Patients in need of urgent care are also unable to leave Gaza for treatment abroad due to the closure of crossings.

As Gaza’s medical infrastructure continues to collapse under repeated assaults, the humanitarian situation worsens, leaving medical staff and patients alike in a desperate fight for survival.