Amnesty International: Israeli Actions in Gaza Constitute Genocide

Amnesty International has declared that Israeli military actions in Gaza amount to genocide, accusing the Israeli army of deliberately targeting Palestinians in a campaign of destruction that has persisted for over a year.

In a report released Thursday, the organization concluded that Israel has committed at least three of the five acts prohibited under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. These acts include killings, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and imposing living conditions intended to bring about the physical destruction of a protected group.

The findings are based on months of analysis of evidence, including statements by Israeli officials. The report asserts that the Palestinians in Gaza are enduring a “slow and calculated death,” meeting the legal threshold for the crime of genocide.

Amnesty International’s Secretary-General, Agnes Callamard, stated, “Genocide is being committed—there is no doubt about it. After six months of intensive and focused research, this conclusion is unavoidable.” She dismissed allegations that the report was politically motivated, emphasizing that the conclusions were derived purely from evidence.

The organization also criticized the role of the United States and other allies of Israel, suggesting they may be complicit in the alleged genocide by continuing arms shipments to Tel Aviv. Amnesty called for an immediate halt to these arms transfers.

This report follows the issuance of two arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Galant for alleged war crimes. While the ICC has confirmed ongoing investigations into crimes in Palestinian territories, it has declined to comment further.

Amnesty’s findings have heightened global scrutiny of Israeli actions in Gaza and raised urgent calls for accountability on an international scale.