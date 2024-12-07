Civilian Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack on Saada Border Region

A Yemeni civilian lost his life on Saturday following Saudi artillery shelling in the Monabbih border district of Saada province, according to security sources.

The source reported that the Saudi forces targeted the Al-Raqo area with artillery fire, resulting in the fatality. The attack underscores the ongoing hostilities in the border regions, which continue to inflict harm on civilians amid the protracted conflict.

This incident adds to the growing toll of civilian casualties in border areas, raising concerns over the humanitarian situation and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.