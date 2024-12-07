Syrian Army Strengthens Positions in Daraa and Sweida, Gains Ground in Homs and Hama

The Syrian Army announced on Saturday that it has repositioned its forces in the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida, establishing a fortified security perimeter following targeted attacks by militant groups.

In a statement, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces clarified that the redeployment is part of broader efforts to counter terrorist activities aimed at diverting attention from ongoing military advances in Homs and Hama. The army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the nation and decisively confronting terrorism.

While the military presses its offensive against armed groups in central Syria, militants in Daraa and Sweida have intensified attacks on army positions.

A military source refuted claims by some media outlets that militants had seized control of Al-Qaryatayn, southeast of Homs, affirming that Syrian forces remain fully stationed and prepared in the region.

Syrian forces in Hama and Homs launched heavy artillery and rocket strikes on terrorist positions, dealing significant blows to militant strongholds and supply routes. Joint Syrian-Russian airstrikes targeted militant gatherings in northeastern Homs, killing dozens of fighters and destroying substantial equipment.

State media reported that over 2,500 militants affiliated with Jabhat al-Nusra and allied factions were killed during recent offensives supported by joint air operations.

In northern Homs, the Syrian Army executed a precision operation along the Dar al-Kabira–Talbiseh–Rastan axis, eliminating dozens of fighters and causing panic and desertion among their ranks.

The military dismissed rumors circulated by certain media outlets and militant-affiliated sources alleging troop withdrawals from critical positions around Homs. A source highlighted that some militants resort to briefly occupying villages and coercing residents into staging propaganda videos to mislead the public and undermine morale.

The statement underscores the Syrian Army’s strategic focus on regaining control and neutralizing terrorist threats across multiple provinces.