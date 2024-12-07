Massive Rallies in Yemen: Millions Stand Firm in Solidarity with Gaza

In a powerful display of unity and resistance, millions of Yemenis took to the streets on Friday in massive demonstrations under the banner *“Steadfast with Gaza, Tirelessly and Resolutely.”* These rallies marked the 60th consecutive week of protests since the escalation of violence on October 7, 2023, and reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Unprecedented Turnout Across Yemen

Crowds from across the capital, Sana’a, and surrounding areas gathered in the city’s largest square, answering the call of Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi. Similar demonstrations erupted in 532 locations across Sana’a and 14 other provinces, with participants declaring their steadfast support for Palestine amid over 60 weeks of brutal conflict.

Protesters waved Yemeni, Palestinian, and Lebanese flags, alongside banners symbolizing freedom and resistance. Placards denouncing American and Zionist crimes were prominent, and demonstrators burned American and Israeli flags in condemnation of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

A Clear Message of Defiance

The rallies culminated in a statement emphasizing Yemen’s firm stance against Zionism, described as the “primary enemy” according to Islamic teachings. The statement condemned the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza, including its desecration of holy sites and the burning of the Quran, while rejecting any external pressure from America or its allies.

The statement praised Palestinian fighters for their resilience and strategic military operations, which have thwarted Zionist attempts to obliterate them and their homeland.

Unified Resistance Against Threats

In response to recent threats by U.S. President-elect Trump against Palestinian resistance, Yemeni protesters declared their fearlessness in the face of American intimidation, proclaiming solidarity with all fighters resisting oppression in the region.

The statement also celebrated the unity displayed by recent military operations carried out by Yemen’s Armed Forces and Iraqi resistance groups, which struck critical targets within the Zionist regime, showcasing a coordinated effort across the resistance axis.

Condemnation of Global Inaction and Regional Betrayal

The rallies condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has persisted for over 427 days, leaving more than 180,000 Palestinians dead, injured, missing, or imprisoned. They highlighted the role of American and Western complicity in these crimes and criticized the global silence and the inaction of Arab and Islamic nations.

Particular disdain was directed at Arab and Islamic regimes that have normalized relations with the Zionist entity, accused of betraying the Palestinian cause while Gaza faces hunger and devastation under a criminal blockade.

A Call to Action

The concluding statement called on Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their moral, religious, and humanitarian duties toward Gaza, stressing that such obligations are timeless and must not be overshadowed by distractions or divisions. Yemen reaffirmed its position at the forefront of the struggle for justice in Palestine, sending a clear message: Gaza will not stand alone.