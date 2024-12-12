Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Forces in Jabaliya, Claims Casualties

On Thursday evening, Palestinian resistance fighters announced a series of operations targeting Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip, including the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for shelling the Netzarim axis south of Gaza City using heavy artillery and 107mm rockets, according to a statement released by the group.

In a separate military announcement, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported targeting two Israeli D9 bulldozers and a Namer-type armored personnel carrier near the Al-Faluja cemetery west of Jabaliya. These attacks reportedly involved Shawaz explosive devices.

The Palestinian resistance also claimed to have shot two Israeli soldiers during the confrontations in Jabaliya. The full extent of casualties on the Israeli side has not been independently verified.

These operations are part of the continued resistance efforts by Palestinian factions, including the Al-Qassam Brigades, aimed at halting Israeli military advances into Gaza. The fighters reported inflicting significant damage on enemy personnel and equipment amid the ongoing hostilities in the region.