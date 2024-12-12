30 Palestinians Martyred, 99 Injured in Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Thursday that 30 Palestinians were killed, and 99 others injured in the past 24 hours as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The ongoing assault has entered its 433rd day, leaving a devastating toll of 44,835 fatalities and 106,356 injuries since the escalation began.

According to the ministry’s daily update, the Israeli occupation forces carried out three massacres targeting families in various areas of Gaza. The relentless airstrikes and shelling have devastated residential neighborhoods, with many victims, including women and children, trapped beneath the rubble.

Civil defense teams continue to face immense challenges in reaching the bodies of those buried under collapsed buildings, as the scale of destruction overwhelms rescue efforts.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza grows increasingly dire, with health services, already crippled by the prolonged blockade and relentless attacks, struggling to cope with the influx of casualties. The international community faces mounting calls to intervene and halt the violence that has ravaged the lives of millions in the besieged territory.