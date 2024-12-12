Sayyed Ali Khamenei: Syrian Crisis Orchestrated by US-Zionist Alliance

In a speech on Wednesday, Iran’s Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, attributed the destruction in Syria to a collaborative plan between the United States, the Zionist regime, and certain regional actors. He emphasized that the primary architects of this conspiracy were the US and Israel, with a neighboring country playing a supporting role.

“There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the result of a joint plan between America and the Zionist entity,” Khamenei stated, underscoring the strategic motives behind the aggression.

He lauded the resilience of the resistance movements, stating, “Resistance is resistance: the more pressure it faces, the stronger it becomes. The more crimes committed against it, the more resolute it grows. The more you fight it, the more it expands.”

Khamenei affirmed Iran’s strength and its trajectory toward becoming more powerful, dismissing the ambitions of the aggressors in Syria. He noted that these forces aim to occupy territories in the north and south and to solidify American influence in the region. However, he expressed confidence that such goals would ultimately fail.

“The zealous Syrian youth will undoubtedly liberate the occupied areas in Syria, demonstrating the potential for peace and progress,” he said, envisioning a brighter future for the country despite ongoing challenges.

Khamenei's remarks highlighted the enduring spirit of resistance in the face of international conspiracies, stressing the importance of regional unity and self-determination in overcoming external aggression.