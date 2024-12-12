Yemeni Journalists’ Union Condemns Killing of Palestinian Journalist Iman Al-Shanti Amid Israeli Aggression

The Yemeni Journalists’ Union has strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian journalist Iman Al-Shanti, who perished alongside her family in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. In a statement, the union decried the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and accused the Israeli regime of attempting to suppress the truth by deliberately targeting media workers.

The union emphasized that the number of Palestinian journalists killed during the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 193, with over 400 documented violations against journalists, including the arrest of 40 media personnel. Israeli forces have destroyed nearly all local and international media offices in Gaza, forcing the closure of radio stations due to displacement, resource shortages, and the lack of electricity and internet required for journalistic work.

Highlighting the global silence in the face of these crimes, the union called on human rights organizations, media institutions, and advocates of freedom worldwide to expose the Israeli regime’s actions and increase efforts to halt what it described as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in modern history.

According to the Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA), at least 18 journalists were killed in November alone. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have targeted journalists’ homes and workplaces to stifle documentation of human rights violations.

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza in October 2023, over 44,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,257 injured, while communication blackouts and power shortages continue to hinder the work of journalists in the region. The union urged the international community to hold Israeli leaders accountable for war crimes and ensure the protection of journalists in conflict zones.