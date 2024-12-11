Palestinian Journalist and Family Killed in Gaza Airstrike as Media Targeting Escalates

The death toll among Palestinian journalists in Gaza has risen to 193 after the tragic killing of journalist Iman Al-Shanti and her family in a Zionist airstrike.

Local sources reported that five civilians, including Al-Shanti, her husband, and their three children, were killed when Israeli forces bombed a residential building in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. Al-Shanti, a broadcaster for Al-Aqsa Radio, was among the casualties, while several others sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

The targeting of journalists and media outlets by Israeli forces has been a recurring pattern during the ongoing aggression on Gaza. Nearly 400 journalists have been injured, 40 detained, and most local and international media institutions operating in the region have been destroyed.

The destruction of these facilities has crippled media operations in Gaza, forcing local radio stations to cease broadcasts due to displacement, lack of resources, and the severe disruption of electricity and internet services.

This latest tragedy underscores the dangerous conditions journalists face in Gaza as they strive to document the escalating humanitarian crisis amid unrelenting airstrikes.