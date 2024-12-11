Leader’s Speech on Syrian Crisis Sparks Hope for Failure of US-Israeli Regime Change Agenda

In a powerful address, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, outlined the critical implications of the recent developments in Syria and denounced the US-Israeli “regime change” agenda. His remarks came as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left the country following the dramatic advance of militant groups, marking a significant shift in the region’s dynamics.

“The events in Syria were orchestrated in the command rooms of the United States and the Zionist regime. We have evidence of this,” Ayatollah Khamenei declared in Tehran on Wednesday. He noted that while a neighboring country also played a role, the primary planners were Washington and Tel Aviv.

The leader described the US’s long-standing efforts to undermine the Syrian government through sanctions and support for militant groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which ultimately forced Assad out of Damascus. US President Joe Biden hailed the development as “a fundamental act of justice,” crediting American and Israeli strategies for weakening Assad’s government and its backers.

In contrast, Ayatollah Khamenei reaffirmed that the Axis of Resistance—spanning Iran, Lebanon, and other regional allies—remains a robust and dynamic movement, independent of any individual or regime. “The resistance will continue to encompass the entire region more strongly than ever,” he emphasized.

The leader also condemned the US-Israeli exploitation of the Syrian crisis to destabilize the region further, citing the Israeli regime’s intensified airstrikes and territorial ambitions in the Golan Heights. He warned of the broader implications of Daesh’s rise, describing the terrorist group as a deliberate creation to destabilize Iran, Syria, and the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei credited Iranian military advisors, particularly under the leadership of the late General Qassem Soleimani, for halting Daesh’s advance and supporting Syrian forces in restoring security. “Our presence in Syria and Iraq was advisory, empowering local youth to stand against terrorism and break its back,” he explained.

Reflecting on Syria’s historical solidarity with Iran during the Iran-Iraq War, the Leader underscored the importance of vigilance against external threats. “The enemy often speaks softly but hides a dagger behind their back,” he warned.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded with a call for resilience and strategic foresight, expressing confidence that the resistance front will continue to defy the ambitions of its adversaries. “Time will show that none of them will achieve their goals,” he asserted.