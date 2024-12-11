Israeli Airstrike on Southern Lebanon Kills One, Injures Another

A Lebanese citizen was killed, and another injured on Wednesday when Israeli occupation forces launched an airstrike targeting a house in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the attack, carried out by an Israeli drone, struck a residence in the Bint Jbeil district, leaving one person dead and another wounded.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces raided a house in the town of Burj al-Muluk. During the operation, residents were interrogated, their mobile phones confiscated, and they were ordered to evacuate the premises with strict instructions not to return.

These developments mark a concerning escalation in hostilities, raising alarm over the growing instability in southern Lebanon amidst ongoing regional tensions.