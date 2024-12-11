Gaza Health Ministry: Zionist Forces Block Medicine and Aid Amid Escalating Crisis

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday that Zionist forces continue to block the entry of vital medicine and medical supplies into the besieged Gaza Strip.

In an urgent statement, the ministry underscored the pressing need for the protection of medical teams and the establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of essential medicine, food, and medical personnel, particularly to the devastated northern regions.

“We urgently call for safe passages to hospitals and the deployment of medical teams to support the overwhelmed healthcare system in Gaza,” the ministry said.

For the 432nd consecutive day, Zionist forces have waged an unrelenting assault on Gaza, committing widespread atrocities against the Strip’s 2.03 million residents.

Since October 7, 2023, the ministry has recorded 44,805 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children, and 106,257 injuries. Thousands remain trapped under rubble or in unreachable areas as the dire humanitarian crisis deepens.

International calls for immediate intervention and the provision of medical aid to the war-torn enclave grow as Gaza’s healthcare system approaches collapse.